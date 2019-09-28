PADUCAH — A Calloway County man was convicted Friday on 25 counts of production of child pornography, one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of sex trafficking children.
In a news release, Nick Storm of the Department of Justice United States Attorney’s Office/Western District of Kentucky said that jury convicted Jeffrey Desmond Carter, 40, following a five-day jury trial after more than two hours of deliberation.
“When I talk about the feds being good partners to state and local law enforcement, this outcome is where words translated into a result with our kids as the beneficiaries,” said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman. “What began with the Murray (Police Department), Calloway County (Sheriff’s Office) and the Kentucky State Police was then ably-prosecuted by a talented federal prosecutor supported by a team of dedicated support professionals. More to come; we are committed to being good partners in serving all 53 counties of our district.”
Carter, a Murray resident, was charged in October 2016 by a federal grand jury.
Storm said that, according to a pretrial memo, on Feb. 5, 2015, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Department was notified that a 15 year-old female had sent sexually explicit photos and videos of herself to Carter through a Facebook messenger account under the name of Adam Bryan. The investigation soon merged with an investigation by the Murray Police Department.
At the same time the Calloway County report was made, Storm said another report was being made to the Murray Police Department that a 14-year old girl sent nude images to Carter. Through investigative techniques, Carter was identified and a search warrant was obtained for his Murray apartment.
A search warrant for Carter’s apartment was executed on Feb. 10, 2015, by personnel with the Murray Police Department, Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police. A number of items were seized from the residence including electronic devices. Carter was present when the warrant was executed and was taken to Murray Police Department headquarters for questioning.
After waiving his Miranda rights, Storm said Carter admitted to using the “Adam Bryan” Facebook account and to contacting girls under the age of 18 and requesting nude images and videos from them. Further, Storm said Carter admitted to engaging in sexual acts with a number of minor females and to recording those encounters.
Storm said Carter stated that he would pay money or provide gifts to the minor females in exchange for participating in the sex acts or for sending nude images or videos. In addition to his verbal confession, Storm said Carter wrote out a confession; in this written confession, Carter specifically names six of the victims listed in the indictment, and provides a description of a seventh.
The Kentucky Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory performed an analysis on the devices seized during the search warrant. In reviewing the reports and data, an FBI special agent and other authorities were able to identify at least 12 victims, including those already known to law enforcement, Storm said.
Sentencing in this case is set for 11 a.m. Jan. 14, 2020, in Paducah, before Senior United States District Judge Thomas B. Russell. Carter faces a mandatory prison term of no less than 15 years and a maximum of 30 years for counts 1-22, 24, 25 and 27; no less than 5 years and a maximum of 20 years for count 23; no less than 10 years and a maximum of life imprisonment for count 26; and up to and including a lifetime period of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system, Storm said.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Seth A. Hancock and was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. In addition to the original investigative agencies including the Murray Police Department, Calloway County Sheriff’s Department and the Kentucky State Police, assistance in the federal investigation was received from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, Metropolis, Illinois Police Department, Murray State University Police Department and the Purchase Area Sexual Assault and Child Advocacy Center.
Individals facng charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
