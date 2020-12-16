MURRAY – The attorney for a Murray woman charged with filing a false report has requested a jury trial, but that won’t happen until at least February due to COVID-19 restrictions on Kentucky’s court system.
Linda Arakelyan, 22, of Murray, was indicted on a misdemeanor offense on Sept. 15 when a Calloway County grand jury returned a true bill of indictment against her for a Class A misdemeanor by direct submission. According to the indictment, the grand jury charges that “on or about the 15th day of August 2020, in Calloway County, Kentucky, the above-named Defendant committed the offense of Falsely Reporting an Incident when she reported to law enforcement authorities that William Forrest had ‘slapped my hand’ knowing that this was false and did not occur, in violation of KRS 519.040.”
Arakelyan pleaded not guilty to the charge in October. After an encounter during a 24-hour protest of the Confederate monument at the Calloway County Courthouse on the morning of Aug. 15, Arakelyan filed a complaint with the Murray Police Department against William “Sandy” Forrest of Murray. Arakelyan and other protestors told the Ledger & Times at the time that Forrest used a garden hose to spray the sidewalk chalk drawings they had made near the monument and eventually began spraying several protesters. Forrest told the paper that he had been spraying the sidewalk, but said he had not meant to spray any of the protesters.
Calloway County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger told the Ledger & Times that he presented the evidence in the Forrest case to the grand jury, which included video of the incident in question. He said the grand jury returned no true bill against Forrest, but did return a true bill against Arakelyan. According to KRS 519.040, a person can be guilty of falsely reporting an incident for several reasons, including if he or she knowingly “reports to law enforcement authorities an offense or incident within their official concern knowing that it did not occur” or “knowingly gives false information to any law enforcement officer with intent to implicate another.”
According to a report from WKMS, Arakelyan’s attorney, Chris Hendricks of Murray, requested in a hearing last month that Calloway District Judge Randall Hutchens set a jury trial early next year. Hutchens said he is unable to call a jury at this time because of current COVID-19 restrictions on the state’s court system, and he set a status hearing for Tuesday, Dec. 15.
The court took no action during Tuesday’s hearing, which was held via Microsoft Teams, but Hutchens said he wanted to speak privately to the Calloway County Attorney’s Office and to Hendricks about the case before Arakelyan’s next court hearing. Assistant County Attorney Casey Naber was overseeing Tuesday’s district court docket.
“Is this the case where there was an indictment?” Hutchens asked, and Naber responded that it was.
“OK,” Hutchens said. “I would like for you (Hendricks) and Mr. Naber to call me to discuss this matter.”
“Judge, that will have to be Mr. Ernstberger,” Naber said. “I’m not involved in this case.”
“All right, then you and Mr. Ernstberger call me and discuss this case,” Hutchens said.
Hutchens told the attorneys to call his office to arrange a time for the discussion, adding, “That’s just what I think you should do. I think we should discuss this case … there’s no affidavit or anything, so I don’t have any background on it, so I would like to discuss it.”
Hutchens set a pre-trial conference for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 12.
“You mentioned last time you wanted to set it for trial,” Hutchens said to Hendricks. “As you know, I can’t set anything until at least February, so I’m setting cases that might get set for trial (for pre-trial hearings) on the 12th.”
Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery said Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton last month issued several restrictions on court activities across the state, including that all jury trials are postponed until Feb. 1, 2021.
“(A trial) won’t be before February,” Avery said. “I have to have 45 days to call a jury and I can’t call a jury before Feb. 1. If we moved out of the red zone, the judge could give me instruction to go ahead and call a jury to have them available Feb. 1, and then if we have to cancel, we do. But if we don’t go ahead and call it, then it will be 45 days. I haven’t gotten instructions from either (the circuit or district) judge as to how we’re going to handle that; I just know we won’t be having trials on the January docket.”
As of Tuesday, only two counties were not in a red zone, according to Kentucky’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Any county with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 residents over the course of the last week is classified as red zone, or “critical.”
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.