MURRAY – The Murray Police Department has charged a juvenile with wanton endangerment after shots were recently reported fired at McDonald’s.
MPD reported in a news release on Friday that officers responded to McDonald’s at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, for a report of shots fired and a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim, Elijah Ball, 19, of Dyer, Tennessee, sustained an injury to his torso area. The suspect, who is not being named because the person is a juvenile, told police the discharge of the firearm was accidental, the release said.
The juvenile suspect was charged with wanton endangerment, minor in possession of a firearm and tampering with physical evidence. MPD said it anticipated that the wanton endangerment charge will be upgraded to a first-degree assault charge. The juvenile was transported to McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center. Ball was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital, where he was being treated for his injuries as of Friday. An MPD detective was notified and is currently working on the case.
MPD said it would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.