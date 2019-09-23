Murray police say that a pair of juveniles are facing charges in connection to a gun being on the property of Murray High School several days ago.
In a news release that was circulated a few minutes ago, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Brant Shutt said that investigation indicates that the firearm was stolen from a residence in Graves County. The news release also says that the firearm was kept in a vehicle in the parking lot of the campus and never entered the building itself.
Two juveniles are charged with receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of a weapon on school property. See more in tomorrow’s Ledger & Times.
