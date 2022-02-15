FRANKFORT – Local option sales taxes, infrastructure and economic development incentives were among the topics addressed by the Kentucky Association for Economic Development (KAED) when a group from Murray visited the State Capitol last week.
During the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Calloway to the Capitol trip to Frankfort – part of the General Assembly’s West Kentucky Day – attendees typically participate in a few one-on-one meetings with legislators, state officials or industry advocacy groups like KAED. During last Thursday’s trip, the current class of Leadership Murray met with KAED President and CEO Matt Tackett in one of the committee rooms inside the capitol.
According to the association’s website, KAED consists of more than 600 members that represent 355 unique companies, and it frequently collaborates with the Cabinet for Economic Development (CED) and other state organizations. Tackett outlined the association’s priorities for the 2022 legislative session, which is 60 days in even-numbered years and is now near the halfway point. He said KAED is also currently focused on digesting data it is gathering from nearby states to determine what factors give them a competitive advantage that Kentucky can replicate.
“I think you’ll see KAED over the next few months visible in a multi-faceted sort of way, and I think in a way that we haven’t been in the past,” Tackett said. “So what you’ll see from us is visibility on a handful of issues specific to budget, tax reform, workforce and competitiveness this session.”
Tackett said KAED is interested in the state making bold investments in sites and buildings across the state, and he said that idea appears to have bipartisan support right now. He said that over the last several years, KAED has partnered with CED to deploy the Kentucky Product Development Initiative, in which KAED accepts applications for improvements to potential industrial sites. He said KAED evaluates the applications based on several metrics and can make grants up to $500,000 if the site or building in question meets a certain metrics. Since a local match is involved, these projects each amount to a $1 million investment.
Tackett said KAED is hoping to see comprehensive tax reform this session, but it would also like to see action taken on allowing communities to use a local option sales tax to raise money for specific projects. While the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and organizations like KAED have advocated for a local option sales tax for years, it would require a constitutional amendment.
“Giving jurisdictions flexibility with how they make their money and how they can apply that toward economic development would be huge for us,” Tackett said. “Other states do that, and that would really put us in such a strong, competitive position. There’s conversation on the statewide tax reform, but we don’t want the local option sales tax piece to be lost either. That will happen eventually. We’d like to see it pass this session if not next session.”
Tackett said KAED is also advocating for modernizing how the state road fund is funded and is supportive of more funding for infrastructure in general. He said the association is interested inincentivizing returning to work as it relates to COVID-19 by making adjustments to unemployment insurance. Using his own wife as an example, he said affordable child care is also a big need that needs to be addressed because of how rising costs and lack of access to care have discouraged so many parents from joining or remaining in the workforce.
Tackett said he thinks the KAED has done a done poor job of educating legislators and the public on how economic development incentives can help communities, so it wants to communicate better on that topic. He said many people worry about using tax dollars irresponsibly, but they don’t realize companies must fulfill their promises to take advantage of incentives.
“These are performance-based things,” Tackett said. “We’re not just going to give some company from out of state or anywhere else a bunch of cash to come in here. It is a tool that is used as part of economic development negotiations, and if a company says, ‘We will hit this amount of job creation, this amount of investment,’ then there are incentives associated with that if you hit your target. If you don’t, you don’t get it.”
Tackett said Murray State University will be the presenting sponsor on the Kentucky Collaboration Conference, which is taking place April 27-29 in Owensboro and is one of two major conferences KAED puts on each year.
“I don’t know you if all know this, but Murray State is so involved in everything that we do specific to education,” Tackett said. “So any difference that we’ve made as far as helping (economic development organizations) or helping people has all been possible because of Murray and the way they lend their time and their expertise and all these different professors. It’s really incredible and it’s really been meaningful, from the president to the dean of the business college to (Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development Director) Chris Wooldridge and all the team there at the business college.”
Michelle Bundren, president and CEO of the Murray/Calloway chamber, said meetings like the one held with Tackett help locals stay informed and are a big reason why the chamber participates in West Kentucky Day. In addition to supporting the efforts of Calloway County’s legislators, Rep. Mary Beth Imes and Sen. Jason Howell, to advocate for local interests, she said the Calloway to the Capitol trip reminds other state and elected officials that Murray is engaged in state government.
“We partner with all the different western Kentucky chambers to champion our region as a whole,” Bundren said during the closing event Thursday. “As Matt Tuckett said, we come up here in force; we want our message to be heard. When we’re up here as a group, our messages get heard more and we can really advance those priorities. We’re also here to support our legislators and thank them for what they do for us in representing our community, and they appreciate us making the four-hour trip up here. It’s a long drive, so a lot of western Kentucky doesn’t make it up here very often. Louisville and Lexington are here more, so when we all can come up as a group, it just makes a larger impact.”
