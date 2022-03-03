MURRAY – With pandemic restrictions beginning to ease across the country, Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason Glass said he was excited to finally get to spend time up close with teachers and students Wednesday as he visited both the Murray and Calloway school systems and Murray State University.
Glass was selected by the Kentucky Board of Education for the commissioner’s job in July 2020 and assumed the role the following September. Because of the pandemic, he said he had not been visiting schools as he would have liked during this time, so his trip to Calloway County was one of the first. He started the day by going from class-to-class at Murray Elementary School, which was immediately followed by visits to Murray High School, Murray State’s Alexander Hall and Southwest Calloway Elementary. After having lunch in Murray, Glass met with representatives from the Graves County and Mayfield Independent school systems to talk with them about all the ways they have dealt with the aftermath of the December tornado.
Murray’s Holly Bloodworth, one of 10 members of KBE, invited Glass to visit Calloway County and the rest of the district she represents while he was in the area. She said she was glad he accepted the invitation, especially with it being such a long drive from the State Capitol.
“I think it really personalizes the work that we can do when we can visualize students and teachers,” Bloodworth said. “That’s what we always need to keep first in our minds when we’re making decisions.”
“We have board members in all the regions of Kentucky, and of course Holly represents this region, and one of the things we talked about as a board and with me as commissioner was (the need for) me to get out and visit with all of them and to spend some time with them,” Glass said. “So I took this opportunity after Holly’s invitation to come and see the schools here in the Murray area, and the tornado-impacted districts also really wanted me to come visit and see how their recovery is going. Of course, there were heroic efforts (from school districts) in the wake of the tornado to help stabilize their communities and get them back on track. I visited Hopkins County and Dawson Springs (Monday) and will be headed to Mayfield after this.
“This is something I haven’t been able to do a lot of with COVID. I’ve been in this role about a year-and-a-half now, and much of it was supporting schools through navigating COVID, so it’s great now that we seem to be through (the worst of) that to get out to the schools and get to see teachers and kids and community members and administrators and the work that they are doing. We’ve got a lot of work to do to catch up on all the disruption, but you could see you today some of the really positive things that are happening in schools. I think we’re going to have a banner year in growth as we work to recover from all the disruption, but it’s going to take some time.”
“We were honored to have Dr. Glass visit Southwest Elementary today,” said Calloway County Superintendent Tres Settle. “We are very proud of our schools and it was great to be able to show the commissioner the incredible things our students are doing in Calloway County.”
“I just want to express my appreciation for Commissioner Glass and Holly Bloodworth for taking the time to come and see the schools, not just Southwest, but all the schools in western Kentucky that they were visiting,” said Southwest Principal Mark Mallory. “It’s always a bit of a trip for (KDE personnel), but we appreciate every time they’re able to make that trip.”
“We’re excited to have the commissioner here,” said Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons. “We heard he was in the area, and Holly Bloodworth contacted me and asked if he could do a tour of some of our facilities. Due to his time constraints, I was only able to get him in two of our facilities today, but we’re going to invite him to come back and maybe share some time at our middle school as well.”
“We tried to highlight as many students, teachers and assistants as we could because we’re just so fortunate here to have an amazing team of people working very hard to help our students,” said MES Principal Denise Whitaker. “Today we wanted to show Commissioner Glass all that goes on and all we put into every school day, and I’m excited he saw lots of learning and great activities while he was here just a very short time.”
“It’s wonderful to be recognized and I hope their support from Frankfort continues,” said MHS Principal Tony Jarvis.
While visiting Alexander Hall, the home of Murray State’s College of Education and Human Services, Glass spoke with and answered questions from students in Tressa Ross’s transitions class, which helps education majors become acclimated to the program. David Whaley, dean of the education college, said he and the faculty were honored that Glass took the time to interact with those students, many of whom had changed their majors from another discipline to become teachers.
“I was very impressed with the fact that he was able to take a couple of hard questions from our students about critical race theory and about the funding for (public) education, and I think he handled those questions extraordinarily well,” Whaley said. “I think it really helped our freshman students that are in our transitions class.”
Murray State President Bob Jackson could not be on campus because he had to attend a Council on Postsecondary Education meeting in Frankfort, but Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Tim Todd and Executive Director of Government and Institutional Relations Jordan Smith were there to welcome Glass before heading to Frankfort themselves. Todd said he appreciated the visit to campus and Murray State’s service region.
“It’s my understanding that (he visited local schools) and then will be on to Mayfield, which is a grand opportunity for him to be here to see what happened a couple of months ago there,” Todd said. “I’m sure that will be a bittersweet visit, but I’m glad he’s here and going through west Kentucky and being a visible leader for public education.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.