MURRAY – The Kentucky Department of Education is asking parents across the Commonwealth to answer a survey about how they coped with distance learning after the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools and what they would prefer to see this coming fall. While local superintendents say they will be interested to see KDE’s data when the surveys are completed, they want to conduct their own surveys to get more specific information from local families.
Murray Independent School District sent out a survey to parents and caretakers on Tuesday. It asks families about the quality of their internet access at home; how comfortable parents feel in sending their students back to school for the 2020-21 school year; whether they utilize in-person classes or virtual/online classes for their children and whether they are interested in picking up breakfast and lunch at the school if students attend virtual classes. It also asks what aspects of non-traditional instruction (NTI) and distance learning went well for the children and what the biggest challenges were, as well as asking parents to make suggestions for how this method could be improved.
The MISD survey can be found at https://bit.ly/MISDparentsurvey, and Superintendent Coy Samons said it will likely be available for parents to answer through the rest of the month.
“We are looking for general information at this time,” Samons said. “It would be hard for us to ask specific questions because the details continue to change every week. Basically, what we want to do is see the number of families that are interested in returning to in-person instruction and those that may have concerns regarding the COVID pandemic right now.
“We’re looking at other options. A good example would be, if we have 1700 students – and I’m just throwing out a number – and 20 to 30 families decide that they would be more comfortable in a virtual setting, that would make what we’re going to provide to our students look a little different. But what specifically virtual learning or NTI instruction is going to look like, I think, is still up in the air until we get more detailed information from KDE, the Governor’s Office, the Kentucky Department of Public Health and so on.”
Calloway County Schools Superintendent Tres Settle said the district would likely send out a survey sometime after the Fourth of July.
“I am interested in what KDE’s data indicates, but I don’t think it’s going to be specific to any one county and I’m not sure about the accuracy,” he said. “I feel like it’s prudent that we conduct our own.”
Like MISD’s survey, Settle said the Calloway survey would include open-ended questions where parents can give their feedback.
The KDE survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HBL38TN and will be open through June 24.
Both local districts’ school boards have approved a traditional calendar for 2020-21, and both Samons and Settle say they hope they are able to stick to that plan. Even so, both districts have also met KDE’s directive of coming up with several alternate calendars so they will be prepared in case COVID-19 makes it necessary to change course. MISD’s board approved two alternate calendars last week, and Calloway’s board reviewed four alternate calendars at its monthly meeting last week as well. The board plans to officially approve alternate calendars at a later date.
On Monday, the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) joined in the KDE’s Education Continuation Task Force meeting to provide five aspects for districts to consider as they plan for reopening schools in the fall. For the 2020-2021 school year, DPH asked district leaders to consider:
• Social distancing
• Cloth face coverings
• Screening and temperature checks
• Hand and surface hygiene
• Contact tracing
“There is no easy path for this, unfortunately,” said DPH Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack. “We want you to know that we share your frustration and will work with you as much as possible to find innovative ideas on how we can address this.”
Stack told the task force that since there is currently no vaccine, cure or effective treatment for COVID-19, it is critical for districts to implement these five concepts to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus within their local communities. They will be included in DPH’s Healthy at School document, which will be released at a later date, KDE said.
