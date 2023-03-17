KDFWR: Coyote mating season past peak

MURRAY – While coyote mating season is not quite over, it is past its peak, meaning the animals are less aggressive than they would have been in the last few weeks, a Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) agent said.
According to a KDFWR news release, coyotes become more active during the winter mating season, and during that time, they roam more to search for mates and establish territories, so reported sightings increase in rural and urban areas across Kentucky.
“A member of the canine family, coyotes are generally monogamous and form lasting pair bonds to raise their pups in established territories,” the release said. “Although coyotes are generally timid and wary of people, encounters with people and pets can arise as they go about foraging, protecting their dens and feeding their pups.”
KDFWR Regional Coordinator John Zimmer – who covers 14 counties, including those in the Jackson Purchase region – told the Ledger & Times this year’s mating season is near its end.
“Typically the breeding peaks for coyotes in late February, early March,” Zimmer said. “They have a gestation period that averages about 58 to 60 days, so it's kind of a short window. That's kind of the peak of the breeding of coyotes during that time, and they can be more aggressive, especially towards other coyotes.
“There is concern – not a huge concern, but you just have to be kind of conscious of things in an area where you have a high population of coyotes – that they can interact with domestic dogs and other canines and they can be aggressive toward the other dogs. There is also the possibility of breeding with a domestic dog, and that's where the terminology ‘coydogs’ comes from. So it's not completely unheard of, a hybrid species of coyote and domestic dog.”
The KDFWR release said coyotes have been common in Kentucky for at least the past 50 years after they spread out across North America from the interior plains. They are found in all 120 Kentucky counties and in every state except Hawaii. KDFWR wildlife biologist Laura Palmer said most coyotes do not bother people, livestock or pets, and most people do not even know coyotes are living near their homes.
“Coyote sightings typically increase this time of year when they are mating, and through July when they are raising pups,” Palmer said in the release. “Human conflicts can be avoided by having a basic understanding of these wild animals.”
While coyotes typically shy away from people, Palmer said they may take advantage of food around homes if an easy meal is available, when an injured or sick coyote cannot forage on wild foods as efficiently or if the young have not learned to hunt effectively. KDFWR warns that people should avoid leaving their pet’s food outside so as to not feed feral cats, raccoons, deer or other wildlife.
“As with any wild animal, coyotes can lose their fear of people if conditioned to depend on them for food, which can lead to conflict,” the release said. “Biologists recommend people remove all potential food sources, clean grills and remove grease traps, secure garbage, and be extra vigilant with pets that may be seen as prey or competition.”
KDFWR also advises plugging holes under fences, blocking access to crawl spaces, and fencing around yards and gardens. Pet owners should turn on outside lights and check the yard for unwanted animals before letting pets outside, and pets should be kenneled or supervised when outside, if possible, KDFWR said. When walking a dog, one should use a short, non-retractable leash that is highly visible. People should also vary their walking routine and should never let a dog chase or “play” with a coyote.
KDFWR said coyotes are protective of their pups, which stay in the den with the mother for about three weeks and learn to hunt when they are 8-12 weeks old. Family groups typically break up and disperse in late summer and early fall.
While people in rural areas should still be cautious, Zimmer said that with the peak mating season over, people can expect to see coyotes out in the open far less.
“I’m not saying that there's not potentially still some breeding going on, because it could be, but we're definitely past the peak,” Zimmer said. “Once the main breeding season is through, they're kind of changing up their patterns of what they’re doing. They've got all that out of their system, essentially, so they're not going to be as aggressive or setting that dominance to other dogs or coyotes, for that matter. They're going to be back to what coyotes are, making a living and finding stuff to eat.”
