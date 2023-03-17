KDFWR: Coyote mating season past peak

Coyote mating season is coming to an end, but Calloway County residents should still be on the lookout for the predators which tend to be more aggressive during the height of mating season.

 Photo by Joe Lacefield Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources

MURRAY – While coyote mating season is not quite over, it is past its peak, meaning the animals are less aggressive than they would have been in the last few weeks, a Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) agent said.

According to a KDFWR news release, coyotes become more active during the winter mating season, and during that time, they roam more to search for mates and establish territories, so reported sightings increase in rural and urban areas across Kentucky. 

