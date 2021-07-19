TRIGG COUNTY — Conservation officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources are investigating the death of a 69-year-old Illinois man Saturday on Kentucky Lake.
In a news release, the KDFWR said that the incident happened around 3 p.m. in the Sugar Bay area of the lake in Trigg County.
The KDFWR said that, according to initial reports, Charles Poettker, of O’Fallon, Illinois, disappeared after he jumped into the water from the rear swim platform of a 47-foot Sedan Bridge boat that was anchored at the time. He was not wearing a life jacket, according to a witness.
Divers recovered Poettker’s body shortly after 5:30 p.m. An autopsy will eventually be performed at the Western Kentucky Regional Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville.
