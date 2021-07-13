LYON COUNTY — The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said that the body of a missing Princeton man was recovered Sunday in Lake Barkley.
In a news release, KDFWR Sgt. Daniel Richardson said the body of Dustin Fox, 31, of Princeton, was recovered from the lake shortly before 11 Sunday morning. Richardson said the recovery was made near the mouth of Davenport Bay, which is near the Lyon County community of Kuttawa.
Richardson said Fox had been missing since Saturday afternoon when witnesses said he was ejected from a boat. Witnesses told KDFWR conservation officers that Fox was then struck by the boat after falling into the water. The witnesses said Fox did not resurface, Richardson added.
No other passengers were on the boat.
Conservation officers responded to the scene and found an unmanned boat traveling in a continuous circle when they arrived.
Lyon County Search and Rescue also responded to the lake to assist with the search and recovery efforts. Richardson said an autopsy examination will be conducted and the incident remains under investigation.
In addition, a GoFundMe campaign has been initiated in hopes of raising $10,000 for the family. Go online at www.gofundme and look for the “Help Haley and those Babies” page. As of Monday afternoon, about $6,500 had been raised. n
