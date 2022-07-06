MURRAY – According to the weekly report released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health Tuesday, Calloway County received 85 new COVID-19 cases last week and one new death. In addition, the county’s incidence rate, which is the number of weekly cases in a county adjusted for a population size of 100,000, was 31.1. That is a slight improvement over the 34.4 reported the previous week; however, unlike the previous report, this week, Calloway has the highest IR in the Purchase Area. The county’s positivity rate, which is the percentage of positive PCR tests out of the total administered for the week, was also down slightly from 14.08% to 10.34%.
The current Community Levels Map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed Calloway at the high level (red) based on both case volume and new COVID admissions. According to the CDC, the county’s weekly case rate was 269.22, 11.3 new COVID admissions were reported by hospitals in Calloway’s Health Service Area and 2.5% of staffed beds are in use by COVID patients. As a result, the Calloway County Health Department recommended county residents return to wearing masks in indoor, public settings in a Facebook post Friday. The Community Levels Map for this week will be released on Thursday.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Murray-Calloway County Hospital had four COVID inpatients, one of whom was in the ICU. Hospitalization numbers may be relatively low at MCCH, but the Regional Hospital Capacity Table, which is included in KDPH’s weekly report, showed the highest number of COVID-related hospitalizations for Region 1 hospitals since February. The report showed 63 COVID patients, six of whom are in the ICU and two on ventilators, admitted in Region 1 hospitals. (Region 1 covers Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Hancock, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Todd, Trigg, Union and Webster Counties.)
In its last COVID update, CCHD advised that, while it would no longer be reporting cases and hospitalizations, it would still report deaths to the public; however, that appears to no longer be the case. According to Public Health Director Jamie Hughes, CCHD reached out to the state recently regarding reporting requirements.
“We contacted the state, asking what we are supposed to report from now on,” Hughes said. “We won’t be reporting anything from this point on. After talking to them, we haven’t released anything (about the new death). … We were looking at what would happen if we have another surge like we did with Omicron. What do we have to put out there? What do we even need to keep a record of? And, basically, they (said) we don’t have to report anything.”
Hughes advised that the health department is no longer getting notification of new cases from providers as they are now inputting the information directly into the two reporting systems used by the CDC and KDPH.
“Occasionally we’ll get some (case information), and then we have to remind them that it has to go into the system,” Hughes said. “That way, everything goes into (the systems) like it should. When Omicron hit, our fax machine was just packed with stuff. Now, everyone is able to put information into the system. That information now goes to state, and unless it’s something that they just accidentally fax to us, we won’t get that information. Now, the information that we get is what’s published already.”
Hughes said that, while CCHD is not necessarily receiving notification of new cases, they are still receiving notifications of ‘clusters’ of cases. A cluster occurs when multiple confirmed cases are epidemiologically linked to a given location, such as a worksite, school or church.
“The whole main thing for us, now, is we’re notified of the clusters,” Hughes advised. “That’s how we’ll be running from this point on.”
