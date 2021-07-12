FRANKFORT — Conservation officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, along with local rescue personnel, were searching an area of Lake Barkley for a missing Princeton man who witnesses say fell overboard from a boat around 2 p.m. Saturday.
In a news release, the KDFWR Sgt. Daniel Richardson said conservation officers responded to a call about an un-manned vessel going around in circles near Davenport Bay.
Witnesses told investigators the operator was ejected from the boat and subsequently hit by it. The 31-year-old man did not resurface, the witnesses said. There were no passengers on the boat, they said. The man was not identified.
Search efforts were continuing on Sunday. Lyon County Search and Rescue is assisting Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.
