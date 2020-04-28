MURRAY — Thanks to a bit of a quirk in the system, the term for the current chairman of the Murray State University Board of Regents will end earlier than planned.
During Friday’s meeting of the Regents, Dan Kemp, a Murray native whose exploits include serving two terms in the office of mayor in his current hometown of Hopkinsville, formally announced that he was serving his last meeting with the group. Kemp has served the last year as chair of the Regents and his term was scheduled to expire at the end of June, following another meeting of the Regents.
However, his plans changed due to state law, being that the appointment last year of the newest Regent, Paducah’s Leon Owens, left the group unbalanced when it came to its political registration. Owens was appointed by then-Gov. Matt Bevin, a Republican, meaning the makeup was out of compliance with state law.
So Kemp, in order for Owens’ appointment to be confirmed, opted to depart the Regents six weeks early. He will formally resign on May 15, at which time current Vice Chair Jerry Rhoads of Madisonville will be elevated to the chair’s spot.
“It’s been an honor to serve as a Regent and, in particular, an honor to serve you as your chair this year,” Kemp told the other Regents in his chair’s report that opened the meeting, which was conducted via videoconference due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have enjoyed working with (Murray State President Dr. Bob) Jackson and his outstanding team. I also want to show special recognition to Secretary Jill Hunt. She has done an outstanding job through my time on the board, so Jill, I want to do a virtual hug at this point, if that’s possible. Finally, I want to thank every member of this board. You are an outstanding group of men and women who I deeply admire and respect. I will cherish the memory of all of the good times we have shared together and I will leave this board knowing that Murray State University is in good hands.”
Owens’ appointment was confirmed on April 14, the last possible day the Kentucky state Senate was in session during the annual legislative session in Frankfort. With Kemp’s early registration, this now clears the way for the commonwealth’s new governor, Andy Beshear, to appoint a new Regent.
Jackson said Kemp’s decision to leave early says a lot about the 1967 Murray State graduate’s character.
“I want to thank Chair Dan Kemp. Dan has served nearly six years on this board and it says a lot about Dan individually and the commitment he has made, but most importantly, his selfless act of service in resigning six weeks early in order to accommodate the appointment of another outstanding Regent, Leon Owens,” Jackson said, opening his customary report of the president. “This doesn’t happen in a lot of other places and it happened here and it had to happen in order to facilitate the appointment. The records of this institution will indicate that for years to come, and we appreciate you (addressing Kemp) and your service.
“I can’t say enough about Chair Kemp. In the last eight weeks, I have leaned on Dan Kemp nearly daily. Sometimes, I talked to him two, three, maybe four times as we dealt with many, many changes on a very quick basis. He’s a rock, a wonderful counselor and advisor.”
Along with being elected mayor in Hopkinsville, Kemp is also a veteran of the United States Army and has put together a long and productive career as an attorney, focusing on business and real estate matters, including civil litigation.
“I want to express my sincere appreciation to Chair Dan Kemp for his support, encouragement and early resignation which allowed me to be confirmed,” Owens said in a statement. “Murray State University means a great deal to me and my family and I look forward to my service in the years ahead.”
Owens’ term is scheduled to expire in June 2025.
