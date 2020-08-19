MURRAY – Calloway County High School valedictorian Syler Kennedy said he wants to be a dentist, so he is majoring in chemistry at Murray State University with a pre-dental track.
Syler is the son of Eric and Tori Kennedy. He attended Southwest Calloway Elementary School before moving on to Calloway County Middle School and CCHS.
While attending CCHS, he received academic achievement awards for biology, global issues and world civilization; was on the honor roll and had perfect attendance all four years; was a member of Future Business Leaders of America all four years, with two of those as an officer; was in Beta Club all four years and played varsity tennis. He is also a Kentucky Governor’s Scholars Program alum and was active in the youth group at Memorial Baptist Church for five years.
“I was really involved in FBLA and Beta Club,” Syler said. “I was the community service officer for FBLA for two years and I competed for FBLA at the regional and state levels. I placed third in introduction to business and also placed third in the hospitality and management category (in the FBLA Regional Competition).
“For Beta Club, I loved helping out at the elementary schools and middle school for different events, and then for FBLA, my favorite event was probably the Princess and Superhero Breakfast (a fundraiser for the organization). I dressed up as the Beast from ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ so that was really fun helping out there.
I also was in Spanish Club and was an officer for a year. I’ve been on the honor roll all four years. I played varsity tennis for 2 ½ years, and I really enjoyed that.”
In addition to everything he did related to school, Syler also worked at Sirloin Stockade, earning the title of Employee of the Month in October 2018 and June 2020.
“While I was busy with academics, I also managed to work a part-time job here in Murray,” he said. “At Sirloin Stockade, I was a salad bar attendant and also a cashier, and that was really enjoyable.”
Syler said that through all his extracurricular activities, he realized how much he enjoyed helping people through community service. Outside of regular school hours, he enrolled in the Racer Academy dual enrollment program at Murray State and took a course called NLS 290 (Community Engagement and the Nonprofit Sector), which gave him the opportunity to work with Playhouse in the Park Executive Director Lisa Cope. He hadn’t been involved with Playhouse before, but said he enjoyed it very much.
“I had time to volunteer at Playhouse in the Park for a class called NLS 290, so for about 2 1/2 months, I helped out with children to educate them about the elements of theatre at an after-school program,” Syler said. “I helped create games and crafts for kids that wanted to grow their knowledge of theatre, so that was really enjoyable.
“That was my first time (being involved with Playhouse in the Park). We were sent out to pick a non-profit in the community, and a friend and I kind of shadowed Playhouse in the Park and really enjoyed it. That kind of introduced us to Playhouse in the Park.”
Syler mentioned some of his favorite classes at CCHS that helped steer him toward what he wants to do in life.
“My senior year, I had physics with Mrs. Beth Morehead,” he said. “That was one of my favorite classes, and I also took a college class, Chem 105 with Erica Gray, and that really solidified my major, which is chemistry, so that really helped me decide what I want to do in life. She helped me grow not only in chemistry, but (other) stuff to prepare me for college and also to be better prepared for life in general.”
Syler plans to combine his interest in chemistry at Murray State by majoring in the subject and following the pre-dental track. According to Murray State’s website, the Department of Biological Sciences “offers outstanding preparation for a career in dentistry.” The suggested pre-dentistry curriculum includes biology, chemistry, physics and math and fulfills the admissions criteria for both the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville schools of dentistry, the site says.
“I want to be a dentist; I really want to help people,” Syler said. “I’ve always loved going to the dentist, and I think it would be really cool to help people’s smiles because some people are really insecure about that, so getting to help change their life with something as simple as their teeth or a molar would be really impactful.”
Syler started classes at Murray State this week and said it is going very well so far.
