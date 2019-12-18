MURRAY – Kentuckians are only willing to travel a maximum of 2.3 hours to visit family this christmas, according to a survey conducted by the website gearhungry.com.
The technology and gifts review site conducted a survey of 3,000 Kentuckians to see how they planned to spend Christmas this year. The survey found an increasing trend in households having a virtual Christmas experience with the aid of technology.
The survey found that 55% of Kentuckians this year plan to have a virtual Christmas with the aid of video software such as Skype or FaceTime. The survey also found a continued stigma surround spending Christmas alone, with 65% of users voting it the worst time of year to be alone. This came in behind birthdays (24%), New Year’s (6%) and Thanksgiving (5%).
The reasons people were opting to stay home included distance and cost of travel. Of those participating in the survey, 27% responded that the distance of the trip to see family was the reason they would be staying home. Cost was a factor for 19% or respondents, while 12% were unable to take off time from work to be with family. Others, 18%, said they were happy to have some time to themselves.
The survey also revealed that one in four people only see or speak with family during Christmas. One in five said that they see family less in person because of video technology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.