FRANKFORT — The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet and the Office of the State Climatologist, in coordination with the Kentucky Drought Mitigation Team, have removed drought declarations for all 120 counties in the Commonwealth. Recent rains have eliminated precipitation deficits and improved stream flows and soil moisture levels.
Precipitation events since Oct. 3, when the statewide Level 1 and Level 2 drought declarations were issued, have helped ease the moderate to severe drought conditions.
“Following the rapid intensification of drought through September and the first week of October, weather patterns have shifted dramatically,” said Dr. Stuart Foster, state climatologist for Kentucky. “The month of October finished as the third wettest on record, easing concerns about drought as winter approaches.”
Although the drought declarations have been removed, some drought impacts may still persist into the winter, especially regarding a potential lack of winter feed.
“Well above normal precipitation throughout October coupled with the end of the growing season has alleviated most drought concerns in the agricultural sector,” said Matt Dixon with the University of Kentucky Agricultural Weather Center. “However, severely stressed pastures led to limited fall grazing and supplemental feeding of winter hay.”
More information about drought declaration criteria can be found in the Kentucky Drought Mitigation and Response Plan.
To see all current drought declarations in Kentucky, please access the Division of Water’s Drought Viewer at http://watermaps.ky.gov/drought.
