MURRAY – The fate of legal medical marijuana in Kentucky now lies in the hand of state senators. House Bill 136, which would allow healthcare providers to legally prescribe marijuana as a treatment for certain medical conditions, passed by a 59-34 vote Thursday.
The bill introduced by District 33 Rep. Jason Nemes (R) will legalize medical marijuana for certain people diagnosed with certain medical conditions, specifically, any cancer at any stage, chronic or intractable pain, epilepsy/seizure disorders, multiple sclerosis, chronic nausea or cyclical vomiting and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Patients must obtain a prescription from a medical provider to apply for a registry identification card issued by the Kentucky Department of Public Health. Those with valid ID cards may purchase cannabis or cannabis-derivatives from a licensed cannabis business. Cardholders may possess no more than a 30-day supply in their residence or a 10-day supply outside of their residence unless it is in a sealed container.
The bill does not allow cardholders to cultivate marijuana. The bill also forbids use or consumption of marijuana by combustion (smoking); only forms of cannabis or cannabis derivatives that can be ingested, vaporized or applied topically are allowed.
State Sen. Jason Howell (R) believes the bill has a good chance of passing in the Senate as well and said that he supports it and will vote for it.
“I think that we probably have the votes to pass medical marijuana in the Senate now,” Howell said. “I know that the bill’s sponsor in the House, Jason Nemes, has run this a number of years and it has died in the Senate each time.”
Howell believes this time will be different because Nemes worked closely with Senate Judiciary Chairman Whitney Westerfield (R) while drafting the 2022 version of his bill.
“I think Whitney’s on board with this, too, now. He was very helpful in the work they did in the interim on this issue,” Howell said. “People have an opinion about everything, but the overwhelming research shows support in some areas and I think the bill drafters have done a good job of narrowing down the application of the product to those areas.”
District 5 Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R) voted against HB 136, but joined in the unanimous vote in favor of HB 604 which establishes the KY Center for Cannabis Research.
According to the bill, the center’s mission would be to research cannabis-related research, including, among other things, the efficacy of using cannabis and cannabis derivatives as a treatment for certain medical conditions, the pharmaceutical development of such treatments, as well as the health effects, including side effects and risks, associated with the use of cannabis and its derivatives.
Kentucky legislators are not just pursuing medical marijuana legislation, companion bills SB 186 and HB 521, known as “LETT’s (Legalize, Expunge, Treat and Tax) Grow,” were introduced on Feb. 17. Both bills are still in committee.
Howell does not believe that either of the recreational marijuana bills stand much of a chance passing in the current session.
“I can’t imagine a situation where there are enough votes in the Senate to get that through, even if it does come out of the House. I don’t think it will come out of the House either,” he said. “If Kentucky ever moves in this direction, we are a long time from that, I think. There’s a big gap between the medicinal and the recreational.”
Howell advised that the issues surrounding recreational marijuana are complex. “It’s not that simple of just legalizing it, tax it and all of our money problems go away. It creates some problems that go with it,” Howell said. “I think we will sift through this stuff over time – the costs and the benefits of it – but I get no sense at all that there’s any kind of interest in going down that route right now.
“I do think that’s something that the legislature will continue to investigate and work through. We took our sweet time with medical marijuana as well, much to the frustration of some, but sometimes it’s important to slow down and get things right, especially when they’re on very divisive issues like this.”
The Ledger reached out to Rep. Mary Beth Imes for comment but did not receive a response prior to press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.