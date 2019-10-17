The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a recent release that the state ranks 15th in the U.S. for deer-vehicle collisions.
Boone, Christian and Hardin counties are placed among the top third of Kentucky’s 120 counties in crashes relating to deer last year, while Calloway County was ranked 20th with 48 deer-vehicle crashes. According to an annual warning from the KYTC, there were 3,086 deer-vehicle collisions reported in 2018.
Deer collisions happen throughout the year, but in fall – specifically October through December – the chances of deer-related accidents are above average. According to Keith Todd, KYTC District spokesman, since farmers reap their crops in the fall, that keeps moving deer. It is also breeding season, which is why they can be found anywhere at that time. Todd added that a motor vehicle appears to deer as nothing more unusual than a simple moving object, so they do not perceive any risk and do not hesitate to step in front of vehicles.
The statistics from Kentucky Farm Bureau insurance agency show that approximately $28.4 million in deer collision claims were filed with KFB in all of 2017, but more than 42% of those claims (upwards of $12 million) were reported from incidents occurring in the last three months of the year.
“The chances of being involved in a vehicle collision in Kentucky are 1 out of 107 and this likelihood doubles during fall,” Todd said. “Drivers should drive carefully in this season and especially during twilight hours. Drive slowly and keep looking around, wear your seat belt, use high beams if no vehicle is approaching and don’t swerve to avoid a deer. Scan the road in case of collision, keep hands on the wheel and apply brakes steadily and always call the police to report the incident.”
Todd said that while not everyone makes a point to report deer collisions to police, having accurate data is important to the KYTC because it is the only means the agency in its efforts to initiate additional safety measures for public protection.
“Deer collisions have become so common that many insurance companies don’t even ask for a police report in case of a collision and give the estimated cost of maintenance by seeing the pictures only,” Todd said. “This can be easy for drivers, but it’s not good for the departments working to prevent deer collisions because they will not have records of these collisions. The report of such collisions helps the transportation department to put deer-crossing signs on sensitive locations to avoid future incidents.
“Murray is a growing and congested city where traffic has been monitored and drivers are asked to follow the speed limits which helps to prevent the deer collisions,” said Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Brant Shutt. He further added that the only way to avoid such incidents is to drive slowly, carefully and follow the instructions on the road.
