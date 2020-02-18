PISGAH BAY — Kentucky leaders at the federal, state and local level gathered at Pisgah Bay Monday to get a firsthand look at a new method for the removal of the invasive Asian carp species that has been making its home, as well as trouble, in Kentucky and Barkley lakes.
U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky), U.S. Rep. James Comer (R-1st District) and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear were some of the big names gathered at Pisgah Bay to observe the “modified unified method” of carp capture. Members of various state and federal agencies, which are working in concert for the removal of the invasive species, were gathered to discuss the efforts with both officials and media.
Members of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, as well as members of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Geological Survey, the U.S. Forest Service, the Tennessee Valley Authority and the states of Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi were all working on this latest carp-removal method. There, members walked those in attendance through what was being done at Pisgah Bay, and the origins of the method that was being employed.
“We have set a block net about 2,500 feet between two points to make sure most of the fish stay put during this process,” said Ron Brooks with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife. “We then use sound and electrofishing to drive fish into these channels.”
Brooks said workers then systematically reduce the number of channels the carp can utilize, ultimately driving them into a single corral point. At Pisgah Bay on Monday, this process had reached its final corral stage, and workers were slowly pushing the carp into a smaller and smaller area for removal.
“We have several hundred thousand pounds of fish in between two block nets,” Brooks said. “You are going to see a bunch of boats and a bunch of nets surrounding this little area with several thousand pounds of fish in it. We are going to start pulling those nets in today.”
The process being used is one adapted from a Chinese fishing method. The main changes made in adapting the use in the United States has to do with the time frame these methodologies employ. Where the Chinese process can take two to three months and are typically employed in private waters, the modified unified method incorporates modern technology to reduce time and expense, in addition to being employed in public waters.
Following a boat tour of the process, a press conference was held where officials commented on the importance of addressing the issue.
“Over the past two weeks, dozens of fisheries, biologists and researchers have been evaluating a promising tool in the fight against the Asian carp,” said Allan Brown with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. “Our goal of this research effort was to see if we could strategically remove large numbers of Asian Carp from Kentucky waters, and we have accomplished that at Kentucky Lake.”
Brown said that McConnell’s and Comer’s work in Washington to get funding was a great help in addressing the problem not only in Kentucky, but nationwide.
“This Asian carp problem is absolutely jeopardizing our $1.2 billion fishing industry,” McConnell said. “Last year, I invited Trump Administration officials to meet with western Kentucky leaders, and we discussed the benefits of this new method. We asked the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to deploy here at Kentucky Lake and they have done that. And while this method has shown results abroad, only two other states are using this so far in our country. From the state level to the federal level, this is a good cooperative effort.”
Following McConnell, Beshear spoke of the effort to remove the invasive species as a good example of cooperation in all levels of government.
“Right now in Frankfort, we are talking a lot about ‘Team Kentucky’: when we put differences, party or anything that separates us aside, and address the challenges that are in front of us, and meet the needs of our people,” Beshear said. “I think we are seeing a little bit of Team Kentucky today; that is the federal, state and local level all coming together to address a real challenge that is in front of us.”
Beshear said he felt Kentucky was leading the fight against Asian Carp in the country, and said that since the state opened up fishing of the species to commercial anglers in 2013, there have been some 10 million pounds of Asian carp removed from Kentucky waters.
Comer also championed the effort as an exemplar of when government works.
“What is happening back here is a real success story in government; everyone coming together, everyone setting a goal and working together to achieve it,” Comer said. “Bringing different government agencies together to work together, and of course, having the funding to do what needs to be done back here. I can tell you from listening to the business owners in this area, it’s starting to make a difference. We are going in the right direction, but it is still going to take a lot more money and lot more working together.”
