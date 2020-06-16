LOUISVILLE — The Kentucky Lottery said Monday that there was a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Murray in Saturday night’s drawing.
Kentucky Lottery Communication Specialist Jennifer Cunningham said in a statement that the winning ticket was sold at the Kwik Stop on North Fourth Street.
The winning ticket matched four of the first five white ball numbers and the Powerball to win the game’s third prize, Kentucky Lottery Communication Specialist Jennifer Cunningham said in a statement.
The winning numbers for the drawing are 2-12-32-50-65 and Powerball 5, she said. The Power Play number is 3.
“The retailer that sold the winning ticket will receive a $500 bonus,” Cunningham said. “We encourage the winner to sign the back of their ticket. They have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
“We have not yet heard from the winner.”
Wednesday’s estimated Powerball jackpot is $22 million.
For more information on the game, visit: https://www.kylottery.com/apps/draw_games/powerball/index.html.
