MURRAY — In a news release a few weeks ago, Kentucky Organ Donation Affiliates reported that 2019 was a banner year for lives of Kentuckians being saved through organ donation.
KODA reported that donation and transplantation of 137 organ donors resulted in 416 transplants. That is the highest number of donors ever. Additionally, there were 523 tissue donors whose contributions led to thousands of lives being healed, an increase of 42% from 2018, as well as achieving another record. Also, the Kentucky Lions Eye Bank reported that 734 cornea donors gave the gift of sight, resulting in 1,142 corneal transplants.
One of the groups with whom KODA closely works is the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks, which has been on the front line of the organ donor recruitment effort for many years. Calloway County is also one of the leaders in this effort, and is coming off another strong recruiting year with 1,200 new donors committed.
Calloway Deputy Circuit Court Clerk Tom Grantz has led that charge for nearly the past five years for what is known as the Trust for Life, which is a statewide recruiting effort within circuit court clerks offices. The main means of recruitment is persuading anyone renewing a driver’s license to commit to being an organ or tissue donor.
“They know they always count on us coming up with new ideas to go further and they know we’re out here and always pushing and asking for stuff,” Grantz said Wednesday, ahead of Friday’s National Donor Day observance that is designed for loved ones to discuss the issue of organ/tissue donation. “Here in Calloway, we’re above 50% (licensed drivers committing to being donors).
“I will have been (with the Clerk’s Office) five years come October and it’s just become something I’m so passionate about. I don’t have any family members (that have benefited from donation or made donations). I guess it’s just one of those things where you’ve seen these posters (at the Calloway County Judicial Building) every day, then those people come in and see me in person. I then say, ‘Hey, you were almost gone at eight months? And now you’re 9?’”
Grantz also said he cannot forget the path of a Murray man, Kevin Munsey, that was taken in 2017. Munsey had been awaiting a heart transplant when on the first Monday of April, he was at City Hall in Murray to witness a proclamation signing between former Calloway County Judge-Executive Larry Elkins and former City of Murray Mayor Jack Rose.
A few hours later, Munsey received the call that a heart donor had been found and he needed to head to Nashville, Tennessee’s Vanderbilt University Medical Center immediately. Munsey’s transplant was successful.
“That’s why, right there,” Grantz said of his intensity. “I’m a salesman by trade, so it doesn’t bother me to go in front of people and talk about something. I enjoy it. Sure, I’ll go.
“But to bring up somebody like Kevin, it’s an emotional thing.”
