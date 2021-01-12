FANCY FARM – Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 1 responded to a residence in Graves County early Sunday morning that resulted in charges for a man and woman.
According to KSP, troopers responded at approximately 1:25 a.m. to a complaint of someone shooting a weapon and possible drug activity at a residence on Willett Street in Fancy Farm. Through investigation, troopers were able to obtain a search warrant for the residence. During a search, troopers said they located approximately 40 pounds of suspected marijuana, nine firearms and $800 in cash believed to the proceeds of illegal drug sales.
As a result of the search warrant, troopers arrested Robert Higgins, 26, of Fancy Farm. He was lodged in the Graves County Jail and charged with trafficking in marijuana (greater than 5 pounds) first offense. Miranda C. Rodgers, 26, of Mayfield, was cited into court due to a medical condition. She was also charged with trafficking in marijuana (greater than 5 pounds) first offense.
The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Austin Ramage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.