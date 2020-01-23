HAMPTON — Kentucky State Police Post 1 said Wednesday that it received a call from Livingston County High School in Smithland regarding a possible incident involving the sexual abuse of a juvenile.
In a news release, KSP Post 1 Trooper Adam Jones said that, through the investigation conducted by Kentucky State Police detectives, Paxton L. Faulkner Yates, 31, and Christina L. Faulkner Yates, 39, both of Hampton, were located and interviewed. Paxton reportedly admitted to sexual contact with a juvenile relative on multiple occasions. He also admitted to photographing and videoing the acts.
Christina reportedly confirmed a juvenile relative had sexual intercourse on multiple occasions with her husband. She further admitted to taking photos and videoing the sexual acts then sent them to her husband electronically.
Paxton was arrested and charged with two counts of incest - forcible compulsion/incapable of consent or under 18 years of age (Class B felony); one count of use of a minor under 18 years of age in a sexual performance (Class C felony); one count of possession/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor (Class D felony); and two counts of rape in the third degree (Class D felony).
Christina was arrested and charged with two counts of incest - forcible compulsion/incapable of consent or under 18 years of age; one count of use of a minor under 18 years of age in a sexual performance; one count of possession/viewing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor; and one count of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor - first offense (Class D felony). They were lodged in the McCracken County Detention Center.
The investigation in ongoing and is being conducted by Detective David Dick with KSP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.