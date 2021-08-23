HARDIN – Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 have arrested a Marshall County man on numerous drug charges.
According to KSP, troopers learned through investigation that a package containing illegal drugs was being shipped through the mail via FedEx. Troopers intercepted the package, which contained approximately 10 pounds of suspected marijuana and one pound of suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms.
Troopers subsequently obtained a search warrant for the residence of Ronnie D. Mardis, 42, of Hardin. KSP said that during a search of the residence, troopers located more suspected marijuana, THC wax, other THC products, cocaine, methamphetamine, LSD, hallucinogenic mushrooms, DMT, Ketamine, ecstasy, amphetamine pills and several items of drug paraphernalia and packaging materials. Troopers also located a semi-automatic handgun and a large amount of U.S. currency believed to be the proceeds of illegal drugs sales. Through further investigation, Mardis has a prior felony conviction and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Mardis was arrested and charged with the following:
trafficking in marijuana (greater than 5 pounds) second greater than offense (firearm enhanced)
Trafficking in controlled substance, first degree, first offense (greater than 2 grams methamphetamine) (firearm enhanced)
Trafficking in controlled substance, first degree, first offense (greater than 4 grams cocaine) (firearm enhanced)
Trafficking in controlled substance, second degree, first offense (greater than 10 units hallucinogen) (firearm enhanced)
Trafficking in controlled substance, first degree, first offense (LSD) (firearm enhanced)
Trafficking in controlled substance, second degree, first offense (less than 20 units drug unspecified) (firearm enhanced)
Trafficking in Controlled Substance, first Degree, first Offense (greater than 10 units Drug Unspecified) (Firearm enhanced)
Possession of handgun by convicted felon
Mardis was lodged in the Marshall County Detention Center.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.