MURRAY – Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 arrested a Paducah man Tuesday morning in Murray after he fled from law enforcement, KSP said Friday.
According to KSP, at approximately 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, March, troopers observed a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling west on KY 94 outside of Murray and attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle sped up and attempted to elude troopers, police said.
The vehicle allegedly attempted to turn onto KY 783, but lost control, left the north side of the roadway, and traveled into a ditch, KSP said. The operator allegedly left the vehicle and ran to the backyard of a residence. The operator was later located inside the residence's garage and taken into custody.
The operator, identified as Joseph L. Owen, 36, of Paducah, was found to be under the influence of controlled substances, KSP said. Through further investigation, Owen was found to be operating a stolen Chevrolet Tahoe from Paducah.
Owen was transported to the Calloway County Jail and charged with fleeing or evading police in the first degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police in the first degree (on foot); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substances, first offense - aggravating circumstances; burglary in the second degree; criminal mischief in the third degree; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; receiving stolen property $10,000 or more and several traffic offenses.
Kentucky State Police, Post 1 was assisted by the Calloway County Sheriff's Office and Murray-Calloway County EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.