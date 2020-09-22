PADUCAH — A Paducah attorney has been charged by Kentucky State Police with neglecting an adult that was under his care.
On Wednesday, September 16, 2020 Kentucky State Police charged Attorney Kenneth V. Anderson, 66 of Paducah, Kentucky, with a single count of knowingly abuse/neglect of an adult, a class C felony. This charge came after an investigation by Kentucky State Police Detectives into a complaint that came to the agency from Kentucky DCBS. The complaint alleged that Anderson was granted guardianship of a 23 year old male with severe disabilities in March of 2019. In December of 2019 DCBS investigators made contact with the male and it was apparent he was not being cared for. The male was emaciated and extremely malnourished. He was immediately taken to the hospital and admitted to be treated for his condition. He was then transported to a care facility in Louisville, KY where he has made a full recovery. The facts of this case were presented to a Ballard County Grand Jury and an indictment for Anderson was returned.
This investigation is continuing by KSP Detectives.
