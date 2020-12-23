MAYFIELD – Detectives with Kentucky State Police Post 1 are continuing their investigation into a deadly shooting that occurred at a residence on Smith’s Lane south of Mayfield on Sunday.
Autopsies were conducted Monday morning at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville on the four victims located inside the residence. Preliminary autopsy results show the four individuals all died of gunshot wounds. After further investigation by detectives, it is believed that Kyle M. Milliken, 41, of Mayfield, shot his wife, Ashley P. Milliken, 35, and their two juvenile sons before shooting himself.
WPSD-TV said the boys were 13-year-old Kjae and 8-year-old Kycohn.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
