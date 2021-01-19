HICKORY – Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 1 are investigating a Sunday evening collision that claimed the lives of two people and sent one person to jail.
Post 1 Public Affairs Officer Adam Jones said that troopers, members of the Post 1 Reconstruction Team and deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle collision with injuries near the intersection of KY 1241 and U.S. 45 N. Initial investigation shows a 2011 Chevrolet Impala was traveling north on KY 1241, while a 2002 GMC Envoy, operated by Christina M. Griffin, 42, of Paducah, was traveling north on 45. The operator of the Impala attempted to cross the northbound lanes of 45, but failed to yield to Griffin, causing Griffin’s vehicle to collide with the driver’s side of the Impala. After the collision, the Impala continued across the southbound lanes of 45 and off the roadway. Griffin’s vehicle rotated in the roadway and came to rest in the median.
The operator of the Impala was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Graves County Coroner. At this time, troopers are still attempting to notify the operator’s next of kin. The passenger in the Impala, Jacqueline A. Robertson, 55, of Paducah was taken to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, where she succumbed to her injuries. Griffin was also transported from the scene to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital for treatment of her injuries.
Griffin was released into police custody and taken to the Graves County Jail. She was charged with Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License, Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess, and Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Substance 2nd Offense (Aggravating Circumstances).
