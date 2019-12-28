HICKORY — On Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, the Kentucky Department of Transportation received a tip reference some of their signs, identified by property numbers, were being sold at a local business in Graves County. Troopers responded to the business and made contact with the owner who was unaware the signs were stolen. The business owner could not provide receipts of purchase from the previous owner but has been cooperative throughout the investigation.
Kentucky State Police reports a total of 89 road signs were seized from the business. Property numbers on the signs show they belong to the Kentucky Department of Transportation, Paducah Public Works, and the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Kentucky State Police reminds the public it is illegal to remove or deface road signs that are purchased with taxpayer dollars per KRS 189.337(5).
Kentucky State Police is continuing the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.
