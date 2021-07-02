CANTON – Detectives at Kentucky State Police Post 1 continue to investigate the discovery of partial human remains located early Sunday morning in the waters of Lake Barkley in Trigg County north of the US 68/KY 80 Barkley Lake Bridge at Canton.
In a news release Wednesday, Post 1 Public Affairs Officer Trooper Adam Jones said that detectives are requesting any information that may assist in the identification of the partial remains. Along with making the request, Jones also released some photographs of clothing items that the victim was wearing when discovered by rescuers.
Included in the list of items are a black and blue size 10 Nike Air Max shoe, a pair of gray size medium Hanes thermal pants, a pair of black size 36 MNML jeans and a black size medium belt.
Anyone with information regarding who the below items belong to or the identity of the human remains is asked to contact Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad, and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.
The investigation is ongoing at this time and is being conducted by Detective Nate Moore. More information will be released as details become available.
