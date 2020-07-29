CADIZ – Kentucky State Police says it is investigating a young child who was found dead Tuesday in a pond in Trigg County.
Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, KSP Post 1 received a call from Trigg County Dispatch regarding the discovery of a body in a small body of water behind a residence on Woodland Drive near Cadiz, KSP spokesman Trooper Adam Jones said. Trigg County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with Post 1 troopers and detectives responded to the scene.
Jones said the initial investigation shows that at some point during the morning, a small child walked away from a residence and was later located by a neighbor in a small pond near the residence. The Trigg County coroner arrived and pronounced the child deceased at the scene, Jones said.
According to the coroner, the death appears to be accidental in nature and no foul play suspected. An examination on the body is scheduled for Tuesday morning at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville, Kentucky.
Detective David Dick continues the investigation. KSP was assisted on scene by the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office, Trigg County EMS and the Trigg County Coroner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.