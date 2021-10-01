LYNN GROVE – Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 1 are investigating a two-vehicle collision in Calloway County that sent two people to the hospital on Wednesday.
At around around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, KSP troopers and Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified of a two-vehicle injury collision on KY 94 West approximately two miles west of the Lynn Grove community, KSP said in a news release. Initial investigation shows Eric Conger, 39 of Murray, was driving east on KY 94 in a blue 2011 Ford Escape SUV. At the same time, Douglas Rogers, 43, also of Murray, was driving west in a red 2009 Ford F-150 pickup. For unknown reasons, Conger crossed the centerline into the path of Rogers, causing the two vehicles to collide head-on, KSP said.
Conger was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital and later airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee for treatment of his injuries, KSP said. Rogers was transported via ambulance to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Conger was not wearing a safety belt, while Rogers was belted, KSP said.
The investigation is ongoing and is being led by Trooper Mike Ray. Troopers were assisted on scene by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Murray-Calloway County EMS and Calloway County Rescue Squad.
