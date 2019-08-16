MURRAY – Kentucky State Police Post 1 is investigating the death of an inmate from the Calloway County Jail.
KSP says it was notified of an inmate death at approximately 7:26 p.m. Thursday. An inmate in the Calloway County Jail was discovered unresponsive after lying down in his bunk. KSP and the Calloway County coroner responded to the jail, and Joe P. Barnett 78, of Murray, was pronounced deceased at the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled. No foul play is suspected.
KSP Detective SGT Trevor Pervine is conducting the death investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.
