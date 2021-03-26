From Kentucky State Police:
CALLOWAY COUNTY – Troopers and Detectives with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are currently on the scene of a suspicious death near the Cherry Corner area of southern Calloway County. A deceased body was located in a roadside ditch by a passerby around 7:00 a.m. Friday morning. Calloway County Sheriff's Deputies initially responded to the scene and requested detectives from Kentucky State Police respond to investigate.
At this time, detectives are requesting the public's assistance in identifying the deceased subject. The subject is described as a white female between the ages of 25 and 35. The female is approximately 6'1", weighing roughly 310 lbs. She has light brown and blondish hair and was wearing purple framed glasses. The female was located wearing a white "Murray State University" T-shirt, black Capri pants, and blue Crocs (picture included).
The investigation is ongoing by Kentucky State Police, Post 1 detectives. The Kentucky State Police was assisted on scene by the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, Murray-Calloway County EMS, and the Calloway County Coroner's Office.
Anyone with information on the identity of this subject or details surrounding the investigation, please contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. the app is available for iPhone, iPad, and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apply and Google Play stores.
