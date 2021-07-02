HICKORY – The Kentucky State Police will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 1 district to check motorists for compliance with motor vehicle laws including driving under the influence statutes.
KSP utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for motorists using the public roadways and to provide a deterrent for those who violate laws contained in the Kentucky Revised Statutes.The intent of a traffic safety checkpoint is to provide for a high visibility, public safety service, focusing on vehicular equipment deficiencies, confirming appropriate registration and insurance of vehicles, and the valid licensing of drivers.
Violations of law or other public safety issues that arise shall be addressed.Traffic safety checkpoints will allow the Kentucky State Police the opportunity to periodically concentrate its efforts in checking for violations of Kentucky traffic and regulatory laws that will ultimately increase the safety of the citizens within the Commonwealth.
Drivers encountering a traffic safety checkpoint are requested to have their operator’s license, vehicle registration receipt and proof of insurance readily accessible. Drivers with this information in hand, those with no violations of law and minimal roadway congestion can reasonably expect to be delayed for no more than 30 seconds to a few minutes.
Listed below are the supervisory- approved traffic safety checkpoint locations in the Kentucky State Police, Post 1 district. This includes the following Kentucky counties: Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg.
CALLOWAY COUNTY
US 641S – at Barber Drive
KY 94E – at KY 280
KY 121S – MP 3.187 to MP 3.690
KY 280 – at Cohoon Road
GRAVES COUNTY
US 45S – at KY 339 Wingo
US 45S – at KY 1748
KY 94 – at KY 381 Lynnville
KY 849 at KY 1684
KY 303 – at KY 339 (4-way stop)
MARSHALL COUNTY
US 68 – at KY 95
US 641 – at KY 1422
KY 348 – between MP 4.7 – MP 5.0 (near Meadowbrook Circle)
KY 402 – at KY 1364
TRIGG COUNTY
US 68X (Bypass) – West of Howard Anderson Bridge
KY 139N – at Bush Road
KY 274 – West of John Woodruff Bridge (near entrance to boat ramp)
