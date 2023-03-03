MAYFIELD – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 1 district, to check motorists for compliance with motor vehicle laws including driving under the influence statutes. KSP utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for motorists using the public roadways and to provide a deterrent for those who violate laws contained in the Kentucky Revised Statutes.
The intent of a traffic safety checkpoint is to provide for a high visibility, public safety service, focusing on vehicular equipment deficiencies, confirming appropriate registration and insurance of vehicles, and the valid licensing of drivers. Violations of law or other public safety issues that arise shall be addressed.
Traffic safety checkpoints will allow the Kentucky State Police the opportunity to periodically concentrate its efforts in checking for violations of Kentucky traffic and regulatory laws that will ultimately increase the safety of the citizens within the Commonwealth. Drivers encountering a traffic safety checkpoint are requested to have their operator’s license, vehicle registration receipt and proof of insurance readily accessible. Drivers with this information in hand, those with no violations of law and minimal roadway congestion can reasonably expect to be delayed for no more than 30 seconds to a few minutes.
Supervisory-approved traffic safety checkpoint locations are conducted in the following Kentucky counties: Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg. A list of current checkpoint locations can be found on our website, http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post1checkpoints/.
For Calloway County, the checkpoints are: US 641 S at Barber Drive; KY 94E at KY 280; KY 121S MP 3.1872 to MP 3.690; KY 280 at Cohoon Road. n
Kentucky State Police Post 1 to conduct traffic safety checkpoints
- Special to the Ledger
