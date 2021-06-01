MAYFIELD – Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 1 are searching for a Calloway County inmate who left a work release program in Graves County on Monday.
In a news release, Post 1 Public Affairs Officer Adam Jones said that it was at about 7:15 a.m. Monday that an inmate from the Calloway County Jail, Brian A. Ferryman, 39, of Calvert City, reportedly walked away from a candle factory in Mayfield, where he had been placed on work release. Post 1 personnel were notified of the incident shortly after 9 a.m., Jones said.
Jones said that it is possible Ferryman then obtained a ride in a Kia Rio automobile, unknown year and color. The direction of travel was not known.
Ferryman is described as a white male, standing 6-3 and weighing about 320 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Ferryman was incarcerated at the Calloway County Jail for theft of an automobile and receiving stolen property, Jones said.
The investigation is being led by Trooper Jay Dunn. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.
