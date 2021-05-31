From Kentucky State Police:
MAYFIELD – Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are currently searching for a Calloway County inmate who left a work release program in Graves County. Around 7:15 a.m. Monday, Brian A. Ferryman, 39 of Calvert City, Kentucky reportedly walked away from the candle factory in Mayfield, where he had been placed on work release. Post 1 personnel was notified of the incident shortly after 9:00 a.m.
It is possible Ferryman was picked up in a Kia Rio automobile, unknown year and color. His direction of travel is unknown at this time. Ferryman is described as a white male, standing 6'3", and weighing approximately 320 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Ferryman was incarcerated at the Calloway County Jail in Murray, Kentucky for Theft of an Automobile and Receiving Stolen Property.
The investigation is being conducted by Trooper Jay Dunn. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ferryman are asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores..
