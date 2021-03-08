MURRAY — As the deadline to apply for Kentucky State Police’s upcoming Cadet Class No. 101 approaches, troopers statewide will be out in-force to recruit the best to the state’s premier law enforcement agency.
Troopers will be on the campus of Murray State University between noon and 3:00 p.m. today. Troopers from the Kentucky State Police Recruitment Branch are scheduled to speak to two different groups of students in the Carr Health Building on the campus.
The first session is scheduled for 12:30 to 1:20 with a second session scheduled for 1:30 to 2:20. Before, during and after those presentations, troopers from KSP Post 1 will also be set up in the Carr Health Building to speak with anyone interested in a career with the agency. The Carr Health Building on Murray State’s campus is situated between the Curris Center and Waterfield Library.
