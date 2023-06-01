PADUCAH — As Kentucky participates in the U.S. 68 Yard Sale, also known as the 400-Mile Yard Sale, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has some safety reminders for bargain hunters and other travelers.
The event generates heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic along the U.S. 68 Corridor through Kentucky. Extra caution is required for both shoppers and other motorists. A portion of this event also includes U.S. 641 in Calloway County.
No Sales or Parking on State Right-of-Way
It is a safety hazard and also illegal under KRS.177.106. The Cabinet wants to ensure that drivers have the proper amount of sight distance for intersections, driveway entrances and curves. Any encroachment on state right of way requires a permit from the cabinet.
Watch for parked cars, slowed traffic and vehicles turning into or out of side streets and driveways
Park a safe distance from the highway, preferably outside a 22-foot “recovery zone” extending from the white line on the pavement edge
Watch for pedestrians, and especially for children and pets near yard sales
Use seat belts, obey posted speed limits, other traffic laws, and refrain from drinking and driving
To get traffic advisories and alerts for KYTC District 1 counties via email please go to https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/signup/13651. Click on the District 1 counties you regularly drive through, or on any of the specialty corridors you travel. Check your SPAM filtering to assure Gov Delivery is on your approved list.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.
