WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and 1st District Congressman James Comer announced Thursday that the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources has approved the Land Between the Lakes Recreation and Heritage Act. Senator McConnell and Congressman Comer introduced this legislation in April. The bill now goes to the full Senate for consideration.

This legislation includes a number of provisions to help the Land Between the Lakes (LBL) secure more federal resources to address its maintenance needs and expand recreation opportunities. That includes additional authorized funding each fiscal year from the U.S. Forest Service, changes to the LBL Advisory Board makeup, regulations ensuring user fees collected at LBL are used to improve LBL, and provisions to bolster law enforcement capacity in LBL and surrounding counties. As a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator McConnell will work with the U.S. Forest Service during the congressional appropriations process to ensure robust funding for LBL. The bill also better defines the special status of the families who once resided in LBL and guarantees their direct descendants’ access to cemeteries within the territory.