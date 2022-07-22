WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and 1st District Congressman James Comer announced Thursday that the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources has approved the Land Between the Lakes Recreation and Heritage Act. Senator McConnell and Congressman Comer introduced this legislation in April. The bill now goes to the full Senate for consideration.
This legislation includes a number of provisions to help the Land Between the Lakes (LBL) secure more federal resources to address its maintenance needs and expand recreation opportunities. That includes additional authorized funding each fiscal year from the U.S. Forest Service, changes to the LBL Advisory Board makeup, regulations ensuring user fees collected at LBL are used to improve LBL, and provisions to bolster law enforcement capacity in LBL and surrounding counties. As a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator McConnell will work with the U.S. Forest Service during the congressional appropriations process to ensure robust funding for LBL. The bill also better defines the special status of the families who once resided in LBL and guarantees their direct descendants’ access to cemeteries within the territory.
“Today’s Committee vote on the Land Between the Lakes Recreation and Heritage Act is a resounding victory for the LBL community stakeholders who have worked for decades to protect this important landmark,” McConnell said. “Congressman Comer and I coordinated closely with these local leaders to ensure the improved funding and oversight in this legislation will help solve the long list of issues facing LBL today. I look forward to the full Senate passing this bill and safeguarding one of Kentucky’s finest natural treasures for future generations.”
“Land Between the Lakes is one of Kentucky’s crown jewels – an extraordinary legacy to be taken care of and shared with generations to come,” Comer said. “I was thrilled when the House Natural Resources Committee held a hearing on the Land Between the Lakes Recreation and Heritage Act and was pleased to see the Senate Natural Resources Committee also advance the bill. I will continue to work with local stakeholders, former residents, and Senator McConnell to advance this important legislation and preserve this treasured area.”
LBL is a United States national recreation area in Kentucky and Tennessee covering 171,280 acres between Lake Barkley and Kentucky Lake. For the two Kentucky counties encompassing LBL, Lyon and Trigg, the recreation area provides a site for activities like fishing, boating, camping, and hiking, and attracts millions of tourists each year. Senator McConnell has worked for decades to streamline and preserve funding for LBL. Congress passed the Senator’s Land Between the Lakes Protection Act into law in 1998 to put LBL under the stable administration of the U.S. Forest Service and provide significant federal resources to support its maintenance.
