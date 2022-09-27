MURRAY – While the Board of Zoning Adjustments did not grant all of Kentucky Fried Chicken’s signage requests during its recent monthly meeting, the restaurant will be returning to Murray and says it plans to open before the year is out.
Murray’s last KFC franchise closed in March 2014, and the building became home to the Cook Out several months later. KFC now plans to build on the lot at 1104 Chestnut St., which has been vacant since the former People’s Bank and BB&T was demolished in June 2021.
KFC plans to begin construction soon, and the company had submitted three dimensional variance requests to the BZA. They were to allow nine additional signs on the façade of the building; to allow three of the nine requested additional signs to be painted stencil renderings on the façade; to allow an 18.75-square-foot variance for a freestanding KFC sign; and to allow an 11.6-square-foot variance for the wall signage on the eastern façade of the building.
After a presentation from KFC representatives, BZA member John Krieb moved to deny the requested 18.75-foot variance on the freestanding sign and replace it with a monument-style sign, which the board unanimously approved by a vote of 7-0. Josh Vernon then moved to grant the other three variance requests, which the board also approved unanimously.
City ordinance requires new businesses on 12th Street have monument signs, and although the business has a Chestnut Street address, it is at the northeast corner of 12th and Chestnut. Several board members said they had concerns about the sign’s appearance with it being so close to 12th Street, and several also questioned the necessity of a freestanding sign with all the additional signage that had been requested for the sides of the building.
“It seems to me that with as much signage on the building, the real question is, would people not see the building there as KFC?” Krieb said. “So I would not be in favor of a freestanding sign in that location at all. I would be OK with it being on Chestnut farther down, but not there.”
Jim Foster said the amount of requested signage was more than the board had approved in the past.
“I believe this is going to be a good-looking facility and it’s definitely something that Murray will accept; I agree that we want it, no doubt about it,” Foster said. “I am concerned about the amount of signage on the building just because you know the next (restaurant) that comes in will want that much and more, and it just opens up Pandora’s box.”
Elizabeth Pitchford with the Versailles-based company Ruggles Sign said the submitted plans are a new design and new branding KFC is rolling out across the country, and the company wanted the Murray restaurant to be consistent with other locations. After Carmen Garland asked about the timeline for opening, KFC Project Manager Michael Pucci said the target opening date is Dec. 26.
“We have a contractor in place and we were working with (Project Manager) Marisa Stewart with the City of Murray just to submit pre and post-drainage analysis and the subcontractor list,” Pucci said.
