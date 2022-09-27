MURRAY – While the Board of Zoning Adjustments did not grant all of Kentucky Fried Chicken’s signage requests during its recent monthly meeting, the restaurant will be returning to Murray and says it plans to open before the year is out.

Murray’s last KFC franchise closed in March 2014, and the building became home to the Cook Out several months later. KFC now plans to build on the lot at 1104 Chestnut St., which has been vacant since the former People’s Bank and BB&T was demolished in June 2021.