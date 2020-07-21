MURRAY — All of the charges in a local case of alleged sexual assault will remain in place when it comes time for the trial in the case this is set for January.
Friday afternoon, Calloway Circuit Judge James T. Jameson determined that a motion filed on the behalf of Kevin Fleming of Murray, who is facing numerous charges related to an alleged sexual assault several years ago, could not result in that charge — kidnapping (minor) — being removed before the trial.
Jameson told Fleming’s attorney, Travis Lock of Bowling Green, that he believed this would be the case during a status hearing in June in which he set a new trial date. That came after the first trial date, which was set for Jan. 20-22 of this year, was moved when Fleming opted to change his defense counsel and hired Lock.
Jameson said in the June hearing that, from studying law applying to the matter, he believed that the trial would have to go forward before any ruling could be made on a direct verdict. He ended that discussion by saying he was open to changing his mind during the next hearing.
Friday, that did not happen.
“It may very well be that the facts support a direct verdict, but the court has no jurisdiction to dismiss a count or an action where any facts about the relevant issues are in dispute,” Jameson said during the hearing that was conducted via video conference due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“So since we don’t have an agreed-upon set of facts to determine this issue, we’ll have to delay a ruling on this until the time comes.”
Fleming is facing the kidnapping charge, as well as others for first-degree sodomy and three counts of sexual abuse in the first degree that stem from alleged activity that occurred at the Playhouse in the Park in 2005. This was reported in September 2018 by a woman who told Murray police that the assault happened when she was 13 and helping with set design at the theater.
Fleming is out of jail on a $10,000 bond. Calloway Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen has said Fleming is facing a potential sentence of 55 years, the maximum allowed.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.