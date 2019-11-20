MURRAY — The most recent Kids Count County Data Book compiled by the Kentucky Youth Advocates organization showed some improvements and shortcomings in Calloway County in fields including education, health, economic security and, family and community.
The Kentucky Kids Count County Data Book presents the latest data on 17 measures of child well-being and shows whether outcomes for children across the commonwealth have improved, worsened or stayed the same over a five-year period. For Calloway County, some areas have improved while others have not.
In last year’s report, Calloway was struggling in the realm of economic security. That trend has continued into this year, with one indicator used dropping below the state average. In gauging economic security, the Kids Count data breaks items into four categories: children in deep poverty, children in poverty, children in low-income families and children living in food insecure households.
In 2018, all of those measurements fell, but this year, only one item dropped, while other areas of economic security rose from the previous five-year totals. Children in deep poverty rose, with the data provided indicating that 11% of kids from 2013-17 in Calloway County were living below 50% of the federal poverty level. That percentage rose from 8% between 2008-12.
“Children in poverty is the standard definition that you hear all the time; that is the official federal government definition of poverty,” said Amy Swann with Kentucky Youth Advocates. “We include the 200 percent of the federal poverty level because so much research has shown that (200 percent) is actually the standard that we should be using if we are trying to see if families have what they need to meet basic needs.
“The traditional federal poverty measure is so outdated that it is actually that 200 percent below the federal poverty level that we need to aspire to have each family above.”
But the county grew when it came to the other metrics relating to economic security. Children living in poverty (below 100% of the federal poverty level) dropped from 23.4% in 2012, to 20.6% in 2017. Children in low-income families (below 200% of the federal poverty level) dropped by a single percent, falling to 41% in 2017, compared to 2012’s 42%. Lastly, children living in food-insecure households also dropped from 19.4% in 2013 to 18.2% in 2017.
In the field of education, Calloway County saw setbacks in almost all metrics across both local school systems. The four metrics for education include: kindergarteners ready to learn, fourth grade students proficient in reading, eighth-grade students proficient in math and high school students graduating on time. Last year, all areas showed improvement within both school districts with the exception of kindergarteners ready to learn.
This year, the Calloway County School District was able to increase the percentage of kindergarteners ready to learn, seeing an increase to 46.2% for the 2018-19 school year, compared to the 44.9% reported in 2013-14. Murray Independent School District saw another decrease in kindergarten readiness this year, with 71.5% of students reported in 2018-19, compared to 72.1% in 2013-14.
“A number of years ago, every public school district in Kentucky adopted a screening instrument given to all incoming public kindergarteners,” Swann said. “It is meant to assess any extra supports a student might need to have a successful start to their school career. Unfortunately, we don’t have as strong of an early childhood education system in place as we probably should.
“I’m not saying that school districts don’t have a role to play in helping preschoolers and even younger children in their community with learning readiness; but this is a community issue. This is an issue for the daycare centers and the families – this is really on the whole community to make sure that young children are ready.”
Fourth grade students proficient in reading dropped in both school districts, as well as in the state as a whole. For Calloway County, the metric dropped from 65.3% in 2013-14, to 60.7% in 2018-19; MISD saw a decrease from 74.5% to 72.7% in the same time frame. As a whole, the state fell from 54% in 2013-14 to 53% in 2018-19.
For eighth grade students proficient in math, Calloway County saw an increase from 41.6% in 2013-14, to 64.5% in 2018-19. MISD saw a decrease in the same metric, falling from 64.7% to 63.2% in the same time frame.
While the state as a whole saw increases in the last education metric, high school students graduating on time, both local school districts saw this percentage decrease. At Calloway County, that percentage dropped from 94.3% in 2013-14 to 94% in 2018-19, MISD had a more significant drop in that timeframe, falling from 97.1% to 94.8%.
While MISD did see a decrease in their metrics across the board, it should still be noted that the district ranks highly in many of the areas they lost ground. For example, while the district lost some ground in kindergarteners ready to learn, MISD ranks fifth of 171 districts measured. In fourth grade students proficient in reading, MISD ranks eighth of 173.
In the arena of health, the county saw solid improvements across the board. The health category is broken into five sections: smoking during pregnancy, low-birthweight babies, children under the age of 19 with health insurance, young adults (ages 19-25) with health insurance and teen births.
Instances of smoking during pregnancy fell from 17.9% in 2010-12, to 15.4% in 2015-17. Low-birthweight babies dropped from 7.7% to 6.9% within the same time frame.
More 19-year-olds also have insurance now compared to five years ago, with that demographic growing from 93.3% to 94.7%, while young adults with health insurance remained a static 90% with no previous metric to compare it to.
Lastly in health, the instances of teen births in the county have also decreased. Between 2010 and 2012, there were 19.5 teen births per every 1,000 females ages 15-19. Between 2015 and 2017, the instances of teen births dropped to 16.6 per 1,000.
Similar health trends were reported statewide as well.
In the final metric of family and community, Calloway, as well as the state, saw split instances of both growth and stagnation. In the field of births to mothers without a high school degree, Calloway County saw improvement, with 6.9% in 2015-17, compared to the previous 10.4% reported in 2010-12. Children in foster care increased dramatically, with Calloway County reporting a rate of 50 kids per 1,000 ages 0-17 in foster care. The previous rate in 2011-2013 was 8.4 per 1,000. Children exiting foster care to reunification also decrease from 45% in the same time frame, to 43%.
However, the county has done well in the final metric, youth incarcerated in the juvenile justice system. Between 2016-18, Calloway County saw a rate of 14.5 per 1,000 kids ages 10-17 incarcerated. That number has dropped from the 2011-13 rate of 40.8 per 1,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.