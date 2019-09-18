MURRAY – The Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce held its annual “Salute Our Schools” program at Tuesday’s Business@Breakfast. While Murray and Calloway superintendents had touted their districts’ accomplishments in past years, this time, the entire program was turned over to the students.
Chamber President/CEO Michelle Bundren said the chamber highlights local schools every fall, and this year the organization wanted to have a student-led program. She said it was a lot of work to coordinate with the schools, but she thought the end result turned out great.
“We wanted to highlight the students because we know they are so talented, and even the superintendents said they wanted it to be student-led as well,” Bundren said. “Our idea was to highlight students, and we were really proud of all of them.”
Bundren said she thought a student-led program would probably be the standard format moving forward for the annual breakfast, which is one entry in the monthly Business@Breakfast series hosted by the chamber.
“I think so; I think the students felt really honored to be asked, so I think when they go back and share what they’ve done (others will want to as well),” Bundren said. “We’re hoping to have a new batch of students each year come from the schools. We’re excited to have the principals here to see their students in action. Whether it’s robotics or speech or the (Pledge of Allegiance), it’s kind of fun to see your students (doing that).”
Sherry Purdom and Tawnya Hunter, the public information officers for Murray Independent School District and Calloway County School District, respectively, said it took a lot of collaboration to pull the presentations from multiple students into one cohesive program.
“We had several meetings in my office and several phone calls, and we met up here yesterday to set up (art displays made by students from both districts),” Hunter said.
“To get all the art students’ work displayed, we had to collaborate with the art teachers to make sure we got all their stuff here,” Purdom added.
Purdom said Whitney York, the technology integration specialist for MISD, came up with a prompt for several speech team members from both high schools to give speeches: “Because I am a (Laker or Tiger), my future will look like …” Those speeches were delivered by Calloway County High School seniors Leah Cullop and James Frazier and Murray High School freshman Raegan Settle and junior Charlie Heke.
Besides planning the program and the number students that would be involved, Purdom said transporting the students was a challenge all by itself, with several people driving students back to their schools in vans after the program ended.
“Tawnya and I had to work very close because we had huge support from parents getting their kids here and we’ve got to take them back to school,” Purdom said. “(It was logistically challenging) because buses run so early in the morning. As they say, it takes a village.”
“The program kind of ebbed and flowed in the design,” Hunter said. “There were lots of ideas, and then we had to work out the logistics.”
Hunter and Purdom said that while they have known the date for the “Salute Our Schools” breakfast for quite some time, the planning for incorporating the students didn’t begin until last month.
“We’ve had the date for a long time, but the chamber asked us to change it to integrate students into it,” Hunter said. “That (request) came to us in August, so when that happened, we had to hit the ground running to pull off their vision. It was really the chamber’s vision to have the students presenting, so we had to be the logistics behind figuring out how does that look and what does that mean.”
“I think (the students) did an incredible job today,” Purdom said. “It was collaboration for two great school districts going together.”
CCHS engineering and technology teacher Jeff Slaton spoke about sponsoring the robotics team for 4-H, which includes students from both districts. Joining Slaton were CCHS seniors Oskar Vazquez and Alaina Davis and MHS students Andia Karanja and Apirada Chetawatee.
“We thought it was a really cool way to show the integration by having the robotics club present because that’s a true collaborative project, and it’s been that way for 10 years, so it’s a really interesting group,” Hunter said.
Purdom added that the current Leadership Murray class was also visiting both East Calloway Elementary School and Murray High the same day.
Bundren’s youngest daughter, kindergartner Greer Bundren of Murray Elementary School, led the Pledge of Allegiance with Jadyn Stark (fourth grade, North Calloway Elementary), Jayden Westbrook (third grade, MES), Kelton Forrester (third grade, MES), Korbin Price (third grade, East Calloway Elementary) and Lukas Mitchell (fifth grade, Southwest Calloway Elementary). Meanwhile, Bundren’s older daughter, MES second-grader Gentry Bundren, delivered the “chamber update” with Southwest fifth-grader Jaye Williams. Bundren said her daughters were excited to participate and she thought it was neat that they and other young children could also watch older students give presentations and look up to them.
Other student presenters included the following:
• Jansyn Hays, an eighth-grader at Murray Middle and the daughter of chamber board chair LaCosta Hays, welcomed attendees along with CCHS senior Alyssa Wicker.
• CCMS sixth-grader Connor Pile delivered the invocation.
• MHS senior Savannah Richey sang “My Old Kentucky Home.”
• MMS eighth-grader Kiersten Hamilton performed a song.
• MMS fifth-grader Olivia Smee joined Bundren to talk about the Together campaign to help Briggs & Stratton employees who will soon be laid off to find new jobs.
• The Murray Bank sponsor presentation was given by MMS eighth-grader Katja Ham, granddaughter of bank president Bob Hargrove, and CCMS seventh-grader Zak Stark, son of the bank’s vice president/ marketing director, Tim Stark.
• MISD Superintendent Coy Samons and CCSD Superintendent Tres Settle closed the program.
• Greeters at the entrances included CCMS seventh graders Addi Pervine, Elizabeth Lanier and Kierstyn Carraway and MMS eighth-graders Eve Stark, Jack Richey and Carter Koenig.
