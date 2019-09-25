KNOXVILLE - Kim Trevathan, an associate professor at Maryville College in Tennessee, formerly of Murray, was presented the Nonfiction Award at the East Tennessee Writers Hall of Fame on Sept. 20 in Knoxville.
Trevathan has written three books about waterways: “Paddling the Tennessee River: A Voyage on Easy Water,” “Coldhearted River: A Canoe Odyssey down the Cumberland,” and “Liminal Zones: Where the Lakes End and Rivers Begin.” All three were published by the University of Tennessee Press.
Trevathan’s outdoor columns have appeared in “The Daily Times” (Maryville), “Metro Pulse” and the “Knoxville Mercury.” He has published fiction and essays in the “Florida Review, “Texas Review, “New Millennium Writing,” “Distillery, “New Delta Review” and other literary journals. He won the Gemini Magazine prize for flash fiction in 2017 for his short story, “Neptune Society.”
In 2018, the 20-year anniversary of his canoe trip down the Tennessee River, Trevathan paddled the length of the Tennessee River, 652 miles, going upstream. His companion on the 58-day trip was Maggie, a 10-month-old puppy. He is at work on a book about this trip, tentatively titled “Against the Current: Paddling the Wrong Way up the Tennessee.”
Trevathan is the son of Margaret Trevathan of Murray and the late Ben Trevathan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.