KIRKSEY — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to perform milling and paving operations on a highway near the Calloway/Marshall county line, beginning Friday.
KYTC District 1 Public Information Officer Keith Todd said Wednesday that the work is slated for a section along KY 299 (Kirksey Highway) in southern Marshall County.
Todd said the work zone is along KY 299 from mile point 0.0 at the Marshall/Calloway line, extending to the intersection of KY 402 (Brewers Highway) at mile point 1.04. Jim Smith Contracting is the prime contractor on this project that is valued at $99,474.
This improvement project is expected to take two to three days to complete.
Todd said motorists should be alert for one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers Appropriate caution is required.
Timely traffic advisories and alerts are available at www.facebook/kytcdistrict1. Facebook membership is not required in order to access this page.
