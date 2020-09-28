STELLA – A Kirksey woman was charged with possession of methamphetamine after being spotted walking around a business in Stella Saturday night.
At approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a deputy with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office conducted a security check of the property around a business in the community of Stella, CCSO said. During the check, the deputy located a female walking around the closed business. Upon further investigation, the deputy was able to confirm the female was in possession of methamphetamine and various items of drug paraphernalia, and she was also wanted on two outstanding warrants.
Shanna Randolph, 35, of Kirksey, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (Class D felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor). Randolph was also served with the two outstanding warrants, each for failure to appear. She was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Sheriff Nicky Knight said he would like to encourage anyone that witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address, ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.