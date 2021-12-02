MURRAY – More than 800 children in the Calloway County School District will receive a free pair of shoes thanks to a donation from the Kentucky Magistrates & Commissioners Association.
The shoes were delivered to East Calloway Elementary School Tuesday morning, and rows upon rows were laid out on the gymnasium bleachers before a select group of students arrived to get their first look. They will be distributed over the next few weeks and months to children in need throughout the school district, mostly of elementary school age.
“They are given to the Calloway County School District through the elementary schools, but if we have an older kid who needs a pair and we have a size for them, then we’ll work with them on that,” said Michelle Hansen, coordinator of the Laker Lighthouse Family Resource Center at East and North Calloway elementary schools. “The best way for parents or guardians (to handle that), if they have a kiddo who needs a pair of shoes, like always, is to just contact the family resource center at their school. We typically don’t ask for any type of income requirement, although with this, there obviously needs to be a need.”
KMCA, which was formed in 1952, is headquartered in Frankfort and lobbies state lawmakers on behalf of Kentucky fiscal courts and all 563 elected county magistrates and commissioners, the association said. It also provides training and education and serves as a local government resource to counties. The shoes were donated by magistrates and commissioners from around the state, and funds were also raised at KMCA’s annual meeting in the spring and summer of 2021. A news release said the Association Board of Directors chose Calloway County based on a variety of factors, including location, median household income, child poverty rate and member participation in the association.
“The KMCA Shoe Drive would not be possible without the generosity of the county elected officials in every county,” said KMCA Executive Director JC Young. “One of our objectives through the KMCA shoe drive program is to attempt to take away a potential insecurity for any student. New shoes can maybe alter an inferior attitude, and if 800 pairs of new shoes creates a positive attitude for one single student, it was worth it.”
“Calloway County Schools are both honored and humbled to be chosen by the Magistrates & Commissioners Association to receive their generous donation of over 800 pairs of shoes for Calloway County children,” said Calloway County Schools Superintendent Tres Settle. “I am equally thankful to our local magistrates and government leaders who supported this cause and influenced the committee that chose the CCSD for this award. It’s been said that the journey of 1,000 miles begins with the first step, and as we help our youth prepare for life’s journey, it’s important that we recognize the barriers that can often hinder those early steps, both figuratively and literally in this instance.
“Many outside the world of education don’t recognize the basic needs of children and the undue stress that accompanies those children as a result because they are simply not exposed to it on a daily basis. Our teachers, staff, and Family Youth Resource coordinators are continually mindful of students who may be struggling because of socio-economic situations that are beyond their control. I commend our local and state leaders and applaud them for their efforts in mitigating these barriers to learning; partnering with schools across the commonwealth to address a genuine need that is so often taken for granted by the general public.”
“Like many other counties, we have our fair share of need here and I am humbled that our fiscal court peers from other counties chose Calloway County students to be the recipient of this year’s KMCA shoe drive donation,” said Calloway District 1 Magistrate Eddie Clyde Hale. “I have participated in this since the association started the program and I can tell you that this shoe drive is purely about the children. I’m thankful to all the board members, the association itself and all the magistrates and commissioners who donate. I’m also thankful to all the anonymous donors.”
“I just appreciate our association of magistrates and commissioners being able to do this,” said District 2 Magistrate Larry Crutcher, whose district includes East Calloway. “It’s really a thrill to get to see kids that really need them be able to get shoes.”
District 4 Magistrate Paul Rister said that after contributing donations of shoes at the KMCA conferences, he was grateful to see those statewide efforts pay dividends at home.
“We have an annual conference we have to go to as magistrates, and whenever we would go, we would just take a couple of pairs of shoes with us to donate,” Rister said. “The KMCA figures out who they’ll go to, and this year it was Calloway, so I’m proud that we’ve been giving and we got a little back this time.”
“I just want to stress how much I appreciate our court members. They make this possible,” said Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes.
Young briefly spoke to the group of students, teachers and administrators that gathered in the gym with KMCA representatives and county officials. In addition to giving credit to local magistrates, he said Hansen was a great help in facilitating the donation because she did everything the KMCA asked her to do in preparation for the delivery. Hansen said the donation would remove a great deal stress for a lot of local families.
“I’m really glad I answered the phone when you called that day,” Hansen said to Young. “I will say this: through the resource centers, we recognize that we can’t do what we get to do without community support, and we brag on our community often because there’s not a thing that we do, very honestly, that does not have community support behind it. We often talk about the generosity of Calloway County, of the way that Calloway County comes together. People leave their beef at the door, so to speak, when it’s about kids, and today I can say that goes beyond the borders of Calloway County to the state of Kentucky.”
“We are truly blessed,” said KMCA President David Livingston, who is a Scott County magistrate and was also in attendance. “Our association is made up of genuine public servants with giving hearts. I am honored to be a part of this worthy endeavor.”
