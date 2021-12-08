MURRAY – Whomever was responsible for the shooting threat that was discovered last Friday at Calloway County High School could face felony charges if caught, according to Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight.
The Calloway County School District’s Facebook page on Friday afternoon said administrators were made aware of a written threat found in a bathroom at CCHS that threatens a school shooting on Dec. 13. Law enforcement was notified and are working with school administration to investigate. CCSO has been in contact with the Kentucky State Police and other local law enforcement, and plans to have an increased presence on campus, CCSD said.
Any individual having any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact CCHS at (270) 762-7375 or CCSO at (270) 753-3151. Knight said that as of Tuesday morning, there had been no new developments in the case.
“The last I heard, we were still talking to the school and talking to a few of the kids,” Knight said.
Knight said that if a suspect is identified, the appropriate charge would most likely be terroristic threatening in the second degree, which is a Class D felony. The criteria for the crime is defined in Kentucky Revised Statute 508.078. The statute was created by the Kentucky legislature in 2001 and amended in 2020.
According to the statute, a person is guilty of terroristic threatening in the second degree when that person intentionally “threatens to commit any act likely to result in death or serious physical injury to any person at a scheduled, publicly advertised event open to the public, any person at a place of worship, or any student group, teacher, volunteer worker, or employee of a public or private elementary or secondary school, vocational school, or institution of postsecondary education, or to any other person reasonably expected to lawfully be on school property or at a school-sanctioned activity, if the threat is related to their employment by a school, or work or attendance at school, or a school function.” The second-degree terroristic threatening would also apply to any person making false statements about the possibility of such an act occurring, including by electronic communication.
Of course, the threat or deception has to be intentional for the charge to apply. KRS 508.078 also states that a “person is not guilty of commission of an offense under this section if he or she, innocently and believing the information to be true, communicates a threat made by another person to school personnel, a peace officer, a law enforcement agency, a public agency involved in emergency response, or a public safety answering point and identifies the person from whom the threat was communicated, if known.”
Terroristic threatening in the second degree can be upgraded to a Class C felony if the suspect “intentionally engages in substantial conduct required to prepare for or carry out the threatened act, including but not limited to gathering weapons, ammunition, body armor, vehicles, or materials required to manufacture a weapon of mass destruction.”
In situations involving a bomb threat instead of a shooting threat, the charge would be terroristic threatening in the first degree, a Class C felony. The main difference, Knight said, is that first-degree terroristic threatening involves a weapon of mass destruction. KRS 508.075 says a person is guilty of first-degree terroristic threatening if they intentionally make false statements that they or another person has placed a WMD on the “real property or any building of any public or private elementary or secondary school, vocational school, or institution of postsecondary
education,” a school bus or other vehicle owned, operated, or leased by a school. The charge also applies if the property or building in question is the site of an official school-sanctioned function or is owned or leased by a government agency.
A person would also be guilty of first-degree terroristic threatening if they intentionally “and without lawful authority” placed a counterfeit weapon of mass destruction at any of the previously mentioned location. A counterfeit WMD is placed with lawful authority if it is placed “with the written permission of the chief officer of the school or other institution, as a part of an official training exercise and is placed by a public servant” as defined in KRS 522.010, the statute says.
